Vet bills adding up? California bill would let you write off thousands

If you own a pet, you’ve likely cringed after reading the bottom line of a vet bill.
A state assemblyman wants to ease the financial burden of pet ownership with an income tax credit that allows Californians to write off half the money they spend on vet costs up to $2,000 per year.
Devon Mathis, R-Visalia, introduced Assembly Bill 942 on Thursday to give pet owners a break on vaccinations, check-ups, surgeries, x-rays, prescriptions and other medical-related expenses for their four-legged friends. The tax credit is limited to healthcare costs for dogs and cats.
While the American Pet Products Association estimates that routine vet visits cost an average of $235 for dogs and $196 for cats annually, more complex procedures can cost thousands.
The bill for an emergency surgery after a cat swallowed a hair pin cost $2,964, according to an example of a claim submitted to the pet insurance company Trupanion based in Seattle. The surgical costs for a pet that was hit by a car and suffered a fractured pelvis topped $3,700, while claims for long term diabetes medication and blood work cost nearly $10,500, Trupanion said.
In all, Americans spent nearly $16 billion on veterinary care in 2016, according estimates from the American Pet Products Association.
