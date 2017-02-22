Tires slashed outside McClintock town hall, police find no tie among victims

Tires on four vehicles were slashed Tuesday night outside a town hall for Republican Congressman Tom McClintock in Mariposa, according to the the California Highway Patrol.
Despite inaccurate rumors that all four vehicles contained Bernie Sanders bumper stickers, police have not discovered a connection between the victims or the cars, said Officer Adrian Perez, a CHP spokesman.
“The only common denominator is that they were all Mariposa County residents,” Perez said.
He said no suspects have been arrested.
The town hall marked McClintock’s second since Donald Trump’s inauguration. Held in the congressman’s own deep-red district, a large and boisterous crowd of about 500 people turned out to question his stance on Obamacare, climate change and immigration. Some in the crowd clearly supported McClintock and the new administration.
Lieutenant Becky Hagen, commander of the Mariposa area for the CHP, issued a statement about the incident.
“This is not how democracy works,” Hagen said. “Aside from the fact that this is both legally and morally wrong, it is also a cowardly thing to do. To the guilty person(s), even if you do not agree with some of the people who attended the meeting, at least they had the guts to stand up, show their faces, and speak their minds in an open forum. That is far better than sneaking around in the dark, destroying personal property.”
McClintock’s third town hall is scheduled for Wednesday night in Sonora. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Sonora High School Auditorium.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
