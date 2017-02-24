Jerry Brown wants to spend nearly $450 million on flood control following dam emergency

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor Pause

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

0:16 See what 90 mph winds at top of Sierra ski slope looks like

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

1:51 Effects of heavy winter storms are seen and felt throughout California

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

0:54 Flooded last month, Rio Linda resident stacks sandbags to hold back February's deluge