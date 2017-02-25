Darrell Issa on need for independent prosecutor: ‘Russia is evil’

Rep. Darrell Issa, saying that “Russia is evil,” said at the California Republican Party convention Saturday in Sacramento that an independent probe of the Trump campaign’s ties to the country is necessary to prevent it from interfering in elections.
“Russia is evil and we need to have checks against them,” Issa said. “That certainly includes an active effort to stop them from interfering with elections all over the world, and certainly thwart them from any activities in the United States.”
Issa, a known Obama nemesis and prominent Trump ally, appeared to split with the president over the approach to an investigation into allegations over Russia’s meddling with the U.S. election and potential illegal contacts with Russia among current and former Trump officials.
His comments followed similar remarks he made Friday night, when Issa said on “Real Time” with Bill Maher that the U.S. should appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation, rather than Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Issa’s presence in left-leaning California served as a rallying force for Republicans, whose ranks in the state Legislature are vastly overshadowed by Democrats.
Outside the convention at the Hyatt Regency downtown Sacramento, a small group of protesters held up signs that read “hands off our health care” denouncing Republican plans scrap Obamacare for a yet-to-be-delivered Republican health care law.
“You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who is an appointee,” he told Maher.
Trump has cast doubt on ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin, tweeting recently that “this Russian connection nonsense is merely an attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”
Issa defeated Democratic challenger Doug Applegate in November by a razor-thin margin, taking 50.3 percent of the vote to Applegate’s 49.7 percent.
Issa has held the 49th District congressional seat, a Republican stronghold in southern California, since 2001. But amid an onslaught of anti-Trump backlash across the Golden State last year, Issa faced his tightest race of his political career.
California Republicans welcomed Issa’s call for an independent probe, but downplayed the potential outcome.
Steve Frank, a longtime conservative from Ventura County, said such probes don’t often shed much light on a situation -- “but they do bring heat.”
“It’s well intentioned,” Frank said. “There are a lot of people in Washington that believe significant issues need to be handled by an independent authority. The problem is no one gets the honor of being that authority without going through the political process, without being part of the political process. So, it becomes political from the beginning.”
Republican Carl DeMaio, a talk radio host whose program airs in Issa’s Northern San Diego-centered district, said the congressman is just doing his job.
“Because they have raised the question, and created the issue, it needs to be investigated and put to bed one way or another,” DeMaio said of the alleged Russian interference. “Who can be against getting to the bottom of this?
“But,” DeMaio quipped, “I hope they support an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.”
Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports Christopher Cadelago contributed to this report.
Comments