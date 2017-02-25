Darrell Issa on need for independent prosecutor: ‘Russia is evil’

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space