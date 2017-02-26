California GOP moves to align with Donald Trump policies

The California Republican Party moved Sunday into greater alignment with President Donald Trump, approving resolutions opposing sanctuary cities, advocating robust vetting of citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations and supporting a swift repeal of the federal healthcare overhaul.
Delegates to the state party, meeting in Sacramento for their annual spring convention, also voted to reaffirm their aversion for tax and fee increases proposed as part of the state’s 2017-18 budget.
The resolutions, drafted with the help of longtime conservative activist Steve Frank, come as Republicans labor to identify common ground with Trump as some of their officials continue to distance themselves from his more controversial stances and statements.
All four proposals were adopted with no discussion.
The move represents a departure of sorts for a party that has tried to grow its shrinking ranks by adopting a more inclusive tone.
Under Chairman Jim Brulte, who was reelected Sunday, the party last year softened its platform on immigration.
And two years ago, activists in a historic move overwhelmingly voted to grant charter status to a gay Republican group, Log Cabin California, after the organization spent years petitioning for the distinction.
Frank, who helped tea party activists write the resolutions, stressed that they were in step with the mainstream of the party.
“I didn’t write crazy resolutions,” Frank said.
Others agreed that lining up behind the president would not tarnish their brand.
The sanctuary city resolution states that the party supports Trump and others who want to enforce federal immigration law.
Another calls on its 14-member congressional delegation to repeal and replace Obamacare “as soon as possible, within the first 100 days of the Trump administration.”
