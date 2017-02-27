De León takes responsibility for ejection of Janet Nguyen as GOP demands probe

California Senate President Kevin de León on Monday took full responsibility for a Republican senator’s controversial ejection from the floor in the Senate’s first session since the incident occurred last week.
“Members, last Thursday was not one of the finest moments of the Senate,” de León said. “Like many of you, I was troubled and unsettled by the actions last week. As the leader of this body I take full responsibility for what transpired and for making sure it never happens again.”
De León said all of the members need to understand the rules of the floor and agreed to a full review of the incident by the Rules Committee. At the conclusion of his speech, the pro tem offered Senator Janet Nguyen, R-Garden Grove, the opportunity to make the comments she attempted to on Thursday.
“Thursday’s events were shocking and distressing,” Nguyen said. “What happened today on the floor reaffirms my deep beliefs in the democratic process and freedom of speech.”
At the start of the session, leaders of both parties called their members into caucus and left the floor. Senate Republicans met briefly. Democrats didn’t return to the floor for nearly an hour.
Last week Nguyen attempted to adjourn in memory of fallen Vietnamese immigrants while criticizing the late Democratic lawmaker Tom Hayden for his stance on the Vietnam War. Democrats said she was out of order and called on the sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the floor.
De León ended the session Thursday after several Republicans sounded off about Nguyen’s ejection.
As the event unfolded, Democrats on the floor said Nguyen violated the rules of the house and should have made her comments during the Senate’s tribute to Hayden two days earlier. Nguyen said she chose not to speak that day out of respect to his family in attendance and alerted De León’s office that she intended to make her comments on Thursday.
De León’s chief of staff, Dan Reeves, sent her staff an email Wednesday warning that any statement she attempted to make about Hayden “will be ruled out of order and be rebuked by the body.” Reeves said Nguyen’s comments would “violate the rules of the house,” but did not describe which rules would be broken.
“I understand the war had a direct, tragic and existential impact on your member, however, I’d request that she respect the rights of others to have a different perspective of that era of American foreign engagement and a respect for the many other accomplishments Senator Hayden made during decades of service to California,” Reeves wrote to Nguyen’s staff.
Reeves later clarified that his email was in reference to Nguyen’s request to make a point of personal privilege, which he said would not be allowed because Hayden had never impugned her.
Nguyen tried to speak anyway.
Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, repeatedly asked Nguyen to sit down before calling for her removal.
The incident served as a rallying cry for Republicans at the state GOP convention in Sacramento over the weekend. Some attendees wore “I stand with Janet” stickers and the party formally honored Nguyen on Saturday.
“They’re all for free speech as long as that free speech is something they agree with,” said Jim Brulte, chair of the California Republican Party. “I say it sarcastically, I love the tolerant left. It’s a group of people that talk about my party being intolerant, but, you know, they ought to look in the mirror.”
