From Napa to Australia, sponsored trips for California lawmakers topped $500,000 in 2016

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board Pause

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart