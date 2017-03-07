Jerry Brown requests a third presidential disaster declaration

Gov. Jerry Brown asked President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday to declare a major disaster for California due to damage caused by heavy rains that hit the state from Jan. 18 through Jan. 23.
“This record-breaking precipitation resulted in numerous rivers, creeks and streams again exceeding flood stages throughout California,” Brown wrote Trump, saying the storms caused flooding, breached levees, left an estimated 55,000 homes and businesses without power, and led to six deaths.
A presidential disaster declaration would make available federal assistance to reimburse state and local costs, small-business loans and other programs. Tuesday’s request seeks public assistance for 16 California counties, including Sacramento and El Dorado.
So far this year, Trump has issued a disaster declaration for damage caused by storms early in January and an emergency declaration to help the state deal with the crisis at Oroville Dam.
More requests could be coming. Also Tuesday, Brown declared states of emergency in dozens of California counties because of heavy rains in January and early February.
Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2
Comments