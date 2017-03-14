Audit slams California agencies for lax social service background checks

California is failing in its effort to screen potential social service workers for criminal convictions and could be putting children, adults, and elderly clients at risk, according to a state audit released Tuesday.
Auditors determined that the Department of Justice stopped providing sentencing and conviction information considered valuable in determining whether convicted criminals can work in licensed facilities because state law doesn’t explicitly require officials to share the information.
The investigation also found that the Department of Social Services staff do not always review complete criminal histories before allowing the individuals into facilities – with the staff members ignoring convictions for relatively minor crimes.
Indeed, of 18 background-check case records reviewed by the auditor, 17 were granted or denied exemptions without considering all the required information.
Also, the audit said the justice department doesn’t receive criminal background information in a timely fashion from the court system and then doesn’t provide it to social services screeners within a 14-day period required in law. The delays could put clients at risk, the audit said.
The audit recommended the Legislature require DOJ to provide the sentencing and conviction information. It also said lawmakers should add crimes to the current list of crimes for which social services is prohibited from issuing an exemption when considering whether an individual can be present at a licensed facility.
“We identified eight crimes – such as variations of rape charges – that state law provides Social Services discretion to exempt ...” the audit states.
