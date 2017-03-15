Former California Attorney General John Van de Kamp dies

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating' Pause

0:55 Video: How is teacher shortage affecting California school districts?

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

0:56 Tax-free health products for women are a matter of values, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher says

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'