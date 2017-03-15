Nevada County GOP touts dress code, seating tips for LaMalfa Town Hall

As politicians face protests at town hall meetings nationwide, Republicans in Nevada County are trying to maximize support for Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Oroville at a scheduled gathering in Grass Valley on Saturday.
Bob Hren, chairman of the Nevada County Republican Party sent out an email that gave tips on how to dress (“Conservatives are all being asked to wear attire that reflects a flag motif or the colors red, white, blue”) as well as how to get guaranteed seating in the event (“The best way to assure seating is to volunteer for the set-up”).
The email also notes that law enforcement will enforce “town hall rules,” including prohibiting large signs or large flags inside the building (”Personal, hand-held flags with NO sticks are OK”). It also encouraged people to arrive early to be in the front lines for the town hall.
“The typical opposition/protest groups will try to dominate the event,” Hren said in the email. “We must show up in large numbers to show we are strong too.”
The event will be held in the Main Street Center Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Debra Snell, a Grass Valley resident and liberal, said Hren is trying to stack the deck in favor of La Malfa.
“This memo is trying to show how to make sure no one opposing views can get into this meeting,” Snell said. “I just don’t feel comfortable with trying to sabotage democracy.”
In the past few weeks, many members of Congress have seen huge protests at their district town hall meetings. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, held several town halls in the past month, with more than 1,700 protestors attending his El Dorado Hills event.
Robin Opsahl: 916-321-1176, @robinlopsahl
