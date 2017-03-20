Lawmakers want California to divest from companies building Trump’s border wall

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

1:24 University of California students block Board of Regents

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:12 University of California students' standoff with CFO Nathan Brostrom

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:21 UC students rally at Capitol over high price of California tuition