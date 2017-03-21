Jerry Brown meets with Republicans, ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Caltrain approval

With his mind on bipartisan cooperation, Gov. Jerry Brown emerged from meetings Tuesday optimistic that California could receive approval for a stalled rail project that shuttles riders between Silicon Valley and San Francisco.
“It’s difficult. We’re not there yet,” Brown said, after meeting with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “But I am cautiously optimistic that we are going to find a way to fund Caltrain.”
Brown’s meetings follow his personal appeals to Chao asking her to reconsider a nearly $650 million grant to electrify Caltrain, which serves more than 60,000 riders each weekday and is being heavily lobbied for by deep-pocketed Bay Area interests.
The project, while far smaller than the tens of billions Brown is hoping to receive for infrastructure, is viewed as an early test of whether the Trump administration and congressional Republicans will assist California.
Chao delayed the grant after McCarthy and the rest of the California House Republican delegation wrote a letter asking for it to be blocked. GOP members argue that it’s become too intertwined with Brown’s high-speed rail system, which they strongly oppose.
“The money is the money ... There’s a lot of money flowing,” Brown said to reporters outside the federal Department of Transportation on Tuesday. “And we’ll take it from where ever we can. So, you move money here, you move money there. I don’t know quite how.
“But, somehow. People want to do something different. Maybe a little dance step to the left. A little dance step to the right. Maybe hocus pocus, it all comes out. This is part of the way Washington works.”
