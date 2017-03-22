Capitol Alert

March 22, 2017 8:15 AM

‘Mr. Trump, come down from Trump Tower,’ Jerry Brown says at Obamacare rally

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

WASHINGTON

Gov. Jerry Brown, standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, taunted President Donald Trump, urging the president to “come down from Trump Tower” and calling the GOP health care replacement for Obamacare “fake,” at an event marking the law’s seventh anniversary on Wednesday.

“This is not about health care reform, this is about disease, death and suffering,” Brown said at the news conference featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. “Mr Trump,” Brown challenged, “come down from Trump Tower and walk among the people and see the damage that this latest exercise in raw political power will wreck among the women, the men and the children of this country.”

“This is a dangerous bill,” Brown added. “It’s written by people who don't know what the hell they’re talking about.”

Brown said the replacement would have disastrous affects on millions in California. Moments before Brown spoke, and as House Republicans prepared for a vote Thursday, the governor's office pointed to a new state assessment finding that the GOP plan would leave California with $6 billion in new costs annually by 2020, rising to $24 billion annually in 2027.

Brown is in Washington to, as he put it this week, “find common ground” with Republicans. But he’s repeatedly said he would speak about about policies he believes will harm Californians, including health care and environmental issues.

Biden, arriving a few moments late, found himself in the unfortunate position of following Brown. He joked that the nearly 79-year-old governor, whom he called the best state executive in the nation, had gotten him so fired up “I was about to take my tie off.”

If California blocks Trump, it shouldn't expect 'preferential treatment,' congressman says

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Costa Mesa, says California Democrats shouldn't poke President Donald Trump on issues like immigration and expect to be rewarded with infrastructure money. He spoke March 21, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com

 
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Editor's Choice Videos