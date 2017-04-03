Capitol Alert

April 3, 2017 5:00 AM

Elizabeth Warren protégé runs for Congress in Orange County: ‘Katie is a fighter!’

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

Katie Porter, a consumer advocate and protégé of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, announced Monday that she’s running for Congress in Orange County, a historically conservative region that is shaping up as a battleground for Democratic efforts to retake the House in 2018.

Porter, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, is taking on Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Laguna Niguel, whose 45th district swung to Hillary Clinton in the fall presidential race, along with three other targeted seats held by Reps. Ed Royce, Dana Rohrabacher and Darrell Issa.

In an interview, Porter repeatedly linked Walters to President Donald Trump, pointing to the incumbent’s loyal voting record with him on the Republican healthcare replacement and repeals to consumer and environmental protections. “She has a 100 percent track record of voting with Donald Trump and supporting his harmful agenda,” Porter said.

Porter believes her message – that the economy, laws and the people who make them put powerful interests ahead of working people – will resonate in Orange County. “I was one of the first people to sound the alarm about Wall Street abuses in the housing market,” Porter said.

“It was tough to get people to listen when I started that, but when the housing market crashed, everyone kind of took notice, and realized the banks had been engaging in widespread fraud,” she added.

Among those to discover Porter was then-Attorney General Kamala Harris, who appointed her monitor of the multi-billion dollar mortgage settlement to “make the banks hold good on their promises (and) hold them accountable. In a statement, Harris said Porter, who also has worked to bring down credit card fees, has spent her career battling powerful banks “who take advantage of consumers and families.”

“She will be just as relentless in Congress fighting against the powerful Washington special interests on behalf of our families,” said Harris, now a U.S. senator.

Porter, who lives in Irvine with her three children, grew close to the senator when Warren was her professor at Harvard Law School. In announcing her support, Warren said Porter’s been “in the trenches with me fighting for families for nearly two decades – and she’s gotten real results.”

“Katie is a fighter!” Warren said. “There’s no one I trust more to take on Donald Trump and the entrenched special interests in Washington on behalf of working families.”

Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

Sen.r Elizabeth Warren was unable to finish her debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination for attorney general on Tuesday, after the Senate found that she violated Senate Rule XIX.

C-SPAN

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos