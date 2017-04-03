Schwarzenegger vs. Trump, round three. This time there’s some substance

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:34 California Republicans assess President Trump

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run