‘Sanctuary state’ bill passes California Senate

1:34 California Republicans assess President Trump Pause

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:21 Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:35 Three shot at Del Paso Heights park, one in serious condition