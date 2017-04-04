Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denies'
Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, speaking on April 4, 2017 at an event in Sacramento, says California provides proof that Republican views on crime and immigration will be overturned nationally one day.
Christopher CadelagoThe Sacramento Bee
Democratic state Treasurer John Chiang, a 2018 candidate for governor, discusses how a family tragedy and religion helped shape his views on criminal justice. He was meeting with crime victims on April 4, 2017 in Sacramento at an event sponsored by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.
Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, speaks at a press conference on March 20, 2017, to introduce a package of juvenile justice reform bills in the California Legislature. Video courtesy of California Senate