Jerry Brown wades into pot battle with plan to merge medical, recreational laws

Gov. Jerry Brown released a 79-page proposal Tuesday night outlining his administration’s solution for resolving differences between existing medical marijuana laws and the ballot measure that legalized the adult use of recreational pot in November.
The plan eliminates a third party distribution model favored by the Teamsters union, prioritizes environmental protections and allows marijuana businesses to apply for multiple licenses to grow, manufacture, distribute and sell their products.
Only testing facilities are barred from applying for other types of marijuana licenses under the Brown proposal. It also blocks licensees from operating recreational and medical marijuana businesses on the same property, among other key policy decisions.
The administration posted the proposal on the Department of Finance’s website, describing it as draft language of an anticipated budget trailer bill.
The language largely upholds Proposition 64, the voter-approved measure, and serves as a starting point for negotiations with lawmakers.
The proposal drew swift reactions from the marijuana industry, which has fractured into coalitions and heavily lobbied the administration, lawmakers and local jurisdictions to craft laws that benefit their particular business interests.
The California Cannabis Industry Association, which represents more than 300 marijuana and related businesses, applauded Brown for “upholding the will of voters.”
“It seems like they kept about 99 percent of Proposition 64, but the fight is not done yet,” said Nate Bradley, policy director at CCIA. “We’re looking forward to working with both houses of the Legislature and the administration to make sure that it remains intact.”
Bradley commended the administration for allowing business to apply for multiple license types. The association warned early on that an independent distribution model would raise prices and push consumers to the illegal market.
Barry Broad, a lobbyist for the Teamsters, offered a much different take.
“We’re going to fight that part of it really hard,” Broad said. “It raises really significant anti-trust issues that we don’t think are accounted for.”
Existing medical marijuana laws require an independent third party to act as a middleman and distribute the product from the growers and manufacturers to retail outlets, much like the alcohol industry. Distributors would also act as a tax collector and transport marijuana products to labs for testing.
Broad said the elimination of independent distributors allows monopolies to form. He said Brown’s position is a reversal of the medical marijuana law signed two years ago.
“It’s quite conceivable that the entire market can be owned by someone who also controls distribution and access to the market,” he said. “It’s a big problem.”
