Jerry Brown pardons three veterans deported to Mexico

Gov. Jerry Brown, in a spring tradition timed to the Easter renewal, extended pardons Saturday to three people who served in the U.S. military but were deported to Mexico after completing sentences for various crimes.
Brown said the former service members were honorably discharged and promised citizenship for their service but nonetheless were deported. One of the men, Hector Barajas Varela, served more than one year in prison after shooting at an occupied home or vehicle, and went on to found the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico, to help deportees adjusting to life there.
“It’s a recognition that the individuals served their country and deserve a second chance and a second look,” Brown spokesman Evan Westrup said.
The cases were part of the 72 pardons and seven commutations Brown issued ahead of Easter, the majority covering old crimes dealing with drugs and other lower-level offenses. Of the seven commutations to inmates, six will have a chance to make their case for release before the Board of Parole Hearings.
Among those whose sentences Brown agreed to commute are a teenage mother who killed her newborn child after giving birth in a bathtub; a man imprisoned for 37 years for killing another man in a fight at the age of 19, and a woman sentence to life without parole for orchestrating her husband’s death.
The latest batch of remissions brings to 933 the number of pardons and commutations Brown has issued since 2011, when the Democratic governor returned to the office. While his immediate three predecessors combined for 28 pardons, past governors were in line with Brown, with each giving out hundreds.
The privilege is reserved only for those who have lived crime-free for a decade, completed their sentence and received a court-issued certificate of rehabilitation, provided they they still live in California. Among the potential benefits of receiving a pardon is being able to own a gun or serve on juries.
Brown on Christmas Eve issued 112 pardons and one commutation, after granting 59 gubernatorial pardons last spring and 91 the previous winter holiday. The approach of allowing criminals who have reformed their lives to wipe the slate clean is consistent with Brown’s broader efforts to change the justice system.
Last fall, he successfully campaigned for a fall initiative to change parole rules for prisoners, after shifting responsibility for lower-level offenders to counties. Speaking to crime victims this month in Sacramento, Brown said when officials lock up an offender, “it doesn’t mean the end of the story.”
“We have to do everything we can to change people,” Brown said of rehabilitation programs. “You can’t change everybody. But you can change quite a number.”
