San Francisco protesters call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down in 2018
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been too supportive of the Trump administration, argue activists who want her to support a single-payer health care system and resist Republican initiatives more aggressively.
Angela HartThe Sacramento Bee
