Tax board boss says his job was threatened

David Gau, executive director of the California Board of Equalization on April 20, 2017 told a Senate budget subcommittee that his job had been threatened, presumably by an elected official. Video courtesy of the California Senate.
Adam AshtonCourtesy of California Senate
