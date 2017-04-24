Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized"
Eleni Kounalakis, a major Democratic Party donor and former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, on April 24, 2017 formally jumped into the 2018 race for lieutenant governor, saying she was driven to run by the election of President Donald Trump.
Angela Hartahart@sacbee.com
More Videos
0:44
Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized"
1:34
Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job
1:49
Tax board boss says his job was threatened
0:30
Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax'
1:35
Gov. Jerry Brown wanted single-payer health care in 1992
0:27
Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board
1:16
Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook
0:34
Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Poor people don't break the law'
1:10
Dogs descend on California Capitol to lobby for crackdown on puppy mills
1:43
Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'
2:27
San Francisco protesters call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down in 2018
David Gau, executive director of the California Board of Equalization on April 20, 2017 told a Senate budget subcommittee that his job had been threatened, presumably by an elected official. Video courtesy of the California Senate.