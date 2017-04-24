Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized"

Eleni Kounalakis, a major Democratic Party donor and former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, on April 24, 2017 formally jumped into the 2018 race for lieutenant governor, saying she was driven to run by the election of President Donald Trump.
Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com
Tax board boss says his job was threatened

Capitol Alert

Tax board boss says his job was threatened

David Gau, executive director of the California Board of Equalization on April 20, 2017 told a Senate budget subcommittee that his job had been threatened, presumably by an elected official. Video courtesy of the California Senate.

Editor's Choice Videos