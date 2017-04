1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened Pause

0:44 Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized"

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:25 How an Idaho congressman lost 68 pounds

1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college