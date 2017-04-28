California gas tax increase is now law. What it costs you and what it fixes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Caltrans Workers Memorial 2017 Pause 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' 0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened 1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

California Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders of the Legislature have reached a $5.2 billion-a-year road-funding pact that would raise gas taxes, registration fees and add other charges, as well as include a constitutional amendment to restrict lawmakers’ ability to shift the money to other uses. The plan was announced at the Capitol on Wednesday March 29, 2017. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com