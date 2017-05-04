Capitol Alert

May 04, 2017 2:31 PM

Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax increase

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

California’s new gas tax hike to pay for road improvements pushed by Gov. Jerry Brown and Democrats could go before voters for repeal.

Travis Allen, a Republican assemblyman from Orange County, filed the proposed 2018 ballot measure to eliminate the $5.2 billion annual package to fund road improvements.

On Thursday, Allen launched a website asking for contributions of $5 to help him gather the 365,880 signatures from registered voters to place the repeal before voters. Allen can begin to gather signatures once the state attorney general issues a title and summary for his repeal.

“If we work together a $5 dollar investment today will save you thousands in the long run,” Allen wrote on the site.

Senate Bill 1, signed by Brown last week, raises road repair funds through a 12-cent gas tax increase that begins in November, a new fee based on vehicle value and other means over a decade to pay for road maintenance and repairs, public transit and other projects.

Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

Gov. Jerry Brown discusses the "arrangements" he made with California lawmakers to secure passage of a bill that raises the gas tax for road repairs on April 6, 2017.

Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

Gov. Jerry Brown on April 19, 2017 spoke with reporters about the gas tax increase to fix roads.

Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Janet Napolitano explains her involvement in audit of UC: 'We could have handled this better'

