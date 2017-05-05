Misusing a disabled parking placard? The DMV would like a word

California’s DMV has a message for motorists using disabled placards to get close-in or free parking: The crackdown is here.
Inspired by a critical audit that found widespread abuse of the program – including thousands of placards in use even though their original owners likely were dead – the department is stepping up enforcement and making sure it gets the public’s attention.
Friday, the DMV announced it had cited 417 people in April for fraudulently using the placards, more than half of the citation total issued in each of the past two fiscal years. Two-thirds of the citations came over three weekends of sun-baked concerts at the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio, where officials cited dozens of people a day as they tried to enter disabled-access parking areas and avoid the long walks and massive traffic jams of the festivals’ main public lots.
“We’re definitely ramping up to publicize it more,” DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said. The department plans to launch a major public-relations push against abusers in September or October, she said, adding that the Coachella and Stagecoach experiences will likely prompt the department to conduct more stings at large events.
“It means you can get a lot of people as they’re coming in,” Gonzalez said, adding that legitimate placard holders told officers during the Coachella and Stagecoach stings they were glad to see them checking people’s documentation.
The April enforcement push came as the DMV learned the findings of a Bureau of State Audits report that identified major shortcomings with the state’s oversight of the disabled parking program, ranging from inadequate vetting of applications to failing to identify and cancel the permits of thousands of placard holders who had died. The report also noted inconsistent enforcement efforts by the DMV, as well as the department’s failure to publicize the disabled placard sting operations conducts as a way to deter others.
The April sting also netted placard violators in Fresno, Glendale, Hawthorne, San Diego, and Ventura. Offenders must appear in court and face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000, and the violation goes on their driving record.
The DMV accepted all the recommendations of last month’s report. The audit also recommended that the Legislature pass laws giving the department the authority to use a federal death database to identify deceased placard holders and randomly audit applications with the assistant of state health boards.
