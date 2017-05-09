Do children need more protection from legal marijuana?

1:42 California peace officers honor fallen comrades Pause

1:04 If we don't fight corporate greed, 'the outcome ... won't be good' Bernie Sanders says

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

4:55 Gavin Newsom speaks at Democratic National Convention

1:43 Southeast Los Angeles struggles with decades of corruption

1:09 Bernie Sanders in Sacramento to make final push for Proposition 61

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'