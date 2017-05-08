California Assembly approves bill protecting communists from being fired by state
The state Assembly voted Monday, May 8, 2017 to approve a bill that would eliminate Cold War-era language that allows California to fire any state worker who is a member of the Communist Party. In this clip, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, introduced his bill before facing opposition from Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach.
California Channel
Representatives from the NAACP and the California Center for Rural Policy testified about the potential benefits and drawbacks of Senate Bill 649 at a July 12 committee hearing. The bill would make it easier for telecommunications companies to rent space for “small cell” transmitters and limit local government oversight.
A fervent group of Trump supporters, who disrupt Democratic town halls and other political forums in Southern California, called Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León an “anchor baby” and “illegal alien scumbag” at a Latino summit in May at UC Riverside.
Gavin Newsom, the leading candidate for California governor, displays a sink for used for mopping that city inspectors made him install at the wine shop he opened in the early 1990s before his political career began.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed Donald Trump's retreat from the world climate stage and challenged fellow Republicans to accept the science that spurred him to push cap-and-trade legislation.
Gov. Jerry Brown warned about the perils of inaction and credited a range of industries for their involvement in the climate package, from representatives for oil, agriculture, food processing, and environmentalists.
Sen. Tom Berryhill, R-Modesto, was the only Republican in the California Senate to vote for a bill to extend the cap-and-trade program through 2030. He said he voted for the bill because he won key protections for the agricultural industry.
Sen. Ricardo Lara, seeking to pass single-payer health care, told fellow senators on June 1, 2017 that he grew up in a family that relied on home remedies and trips to Tijuana when they were ill. Video courtesy of The California Channel
Sen. Toni Atkins, arguing for universal health care on the Senate floor in June 2017, told her colleagues that hearing from constituents who fear losing Obamacare brought back her own experiences. Video courtesy of The California Channel.