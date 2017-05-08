California Assembly approves bill protecting communists from being fired by state

The state Assembly voted Monday, May 8, 2017 to approve a bill that would eliminate Cold War-era language that allows California to fire any state worker who is a member of the Communist Party. In this clip, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, introduced his bill before facing opposition from Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach.
California Channel
NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill

Capitol Alert

NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill

Representatives from the NAACP and the California Center for Rural Policy testified about the potential benefits and drawbacks of Senate Bill 649 at a July 12 committee hearing. The bill would make it easier for telecommunications companies to rent space for “small cell” transmitters and limit local government oversight.

Gavin Newsom shows off his 'mop sink'

Capitol Alert

Gavin Newsom shows off his 'mop sink'

Gavin Newsom, the leading candidate for California governor, displays a sink for used for mopping that city inspectors made him install at the wine shop he opened in the early 1990s before his political career began.