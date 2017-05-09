Under-18 marriage ban weakened after ACLU opposes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill Pause 2:16 Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway 1:51 Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 0:59 Community activists respond to letter by Sheriff Scott Jones 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 0:14 The moment a purse explosion livens up mundane city council meeting 1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:43 'I was unable to avoid him punching me in the jaw,' cyclist says of bike trail assailant 0:52 Red Museum works to keep impacting Sacramento's art scene Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email At age 15, Sara was required to marry a man 13 years older than her by a religious cult. She visited the California Capitol on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, and spoke in support of SB 273 by Sen. Jerry Hill, which requires more rigorous judicial screening of under-18 brides and grooms. Sara testified at the hearing on the bill, but was identified only by her first name publicly because she feared reprisals from the religious cult. Taryn Luna tluna@sacbee.com

