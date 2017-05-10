State of Jefferson’s solution to ‘persecution’: Bigger government

1:30 Forced to marry at 15: 'I was essentially his prisoner' Pause

0:49 'We're very disturbed,' audit committee chair says of UC interference

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:04 If we don't fight corporate greed, 'the outcome ... won't be good' Bernie Sanders says

1:43 Southeast Los Angeles struggles with decades of corruption

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition