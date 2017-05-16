Is Gavin Newsom’s ex headed for the Trump White House?

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Fox News television personality being considered by Donald Trump for the role of White House press secretary, was once married to Democratic California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, appearing in an infamous Harper’s Bazaar spread where the couple were dubbed “the new Kennedys.”
One of the photos, by Dewey Nicks for the September 2004 issue, showed the couple, in evening dress, lying on a carpet in the home of Ann and Gordon Getty, a Newsom benefactor and the son of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.
Upon release of the pictures, along with a description of their marriage as “one of the most glamorous political unions since Jack and Jackie,” Guilfoyle stressed in an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle that she and the then-mayor made no suggestion of similarities with the first family of American politics.
“Public service, that’s it,” Guilfoyle said. “It’s not a comparison we make.”
Still, as the Chronicle’s Leah Garchik wrote at the time, Guilfoyle said she’d vote for her husband for president.
Now, more than a dozen years later, Newsom is remarried, a candidate for California governor, and a leading liberal critic of Trump – he has called him a “bigot,” an “idiot” and a “national disgrace.” The position could land him in the public cross-hairs of his ex-wife’s prospective boss.
Guilfoyle, a 48-year-old co-host of “The Five” on Fox News in New York, after serving as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, said in a Monday interview with the Bay Area News Group that if she had to criticize Newsom, “I would, but I’d be fair,” adding they remain close friends.
Guilfoyle, a UC Davis and University of San Francisco School of Law grad, was a rumored contender for the podium gig before Trump selected Sean Spicer. She added that Newsom messaged her as news spread about the possibility of her becoming press secretary, telling BANG: “He was cracking up… he’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re a rockstar, you’d be fantastic, but oh man.’ He was teasing me.”
Newsom’s campaign spokesman declined to comment.
Fox News released the following statement: “Kimberly is a valued member of the FOX News primetime lineup, and is under a long-term contract with the network.”
Through a spokeswoman, Kimberly Guilfoyle added, “As I stated in the (BANG) interview, I really love what I do and my job co-hosting “The Five” is tough to beat.”
