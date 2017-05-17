Antonio Villaraigosa: Donald Trump ‘should and will be impeached if he doesn’t resign’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders Pause 1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts' 1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials' 5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S. 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 1:30 Forced to marry at 15: 'I was essentially his prisoner' 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay 2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Antonio Villaraigosa, a candidate for California governor, told the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28, 2016, that undocumented immigrants are "answering liberty's call" but that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump would block their aspirations and end their dreams through his promised deportation of millions.

