No funding plan doesn’t stop lawmakers from moving health care bill along

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:47 Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: It's ‘Taxpayer first’ Pause 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:01 California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults 0:31 President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 0:42 Outgoing chair of California Democratic Party: F*%! Donald Trump 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired 1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility' 1:28 How your mattress gets recycled in new, free program Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of the California Nurses Association, told hundreds of nurses and health care advocates gathered for a rally at the Capitol that Democrats need to support a public-funded universal health care system in California. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of the California Nurses Association, told hundreds of nurses and health care advocates gathered for a rally at the Capitol that Democrats need to support a public-funded universal health care system in California. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com