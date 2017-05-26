Rep. Maxine Water’s speech cut short – African American caucus wants apology

During Representative Maxine Water’s address to the California Democratic Party African American Caucus earlier this month at the CDP convention, her microphone audio was cut off after she had gone past the alloted time for the speech.
Now the caucus is asking for recompense.
An employee, originally thought to be associated with the Sacramento Convention Center Complex, approached Waters at the podium and appeared to tell her that she had gone over her time. When she continued to speak, her microphone was eventually shut off. Waters concluded her speech without the microphone and led a chant to impeach President Donald Trump.
According to a statement released by the caucus, they investigated and found that the employee was part of a subcontracted company – Frontrunner, the event planning firm in charge of the convention. The caucus sent a letter to party leadership, asking for a formal apology to be issued to Waters and reimbursement for the costs associated with the event.
“In my 20 years as a Democratic party leader, I have never experienced such the type of behavior, as I did at the Sacramento Convention hall on Saturday evening,” caucus chairman Darren Parker said in a statement.
