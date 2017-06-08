Democratic lawmakers and Jerry Brown have tentative budget deal, assemblyman says

Majority Democrats and the Brown administration have reached a tentative deal on a new state budget that expands a tax credit for the poor, includes more money for Medi-Cal doctors, and preserves a college scholarship plan the governor’s office had wanted to end, the Assembly’s budget leader said Thursday.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, described a “tentative, broad-stroke agreement” to reporters that will be ironed out by the Legislature’s budget-writing panel at its next meeting. The budget conference committee, which had been scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. today, now has no scheduled time to meet.
“I think the winners are the people of California,” Ting said.
The comments appeared to catch the governor’s office and Senate leaders by surprise. And at about 12:40 p.m., Nancy McFadden, a top adviser to Brown, posted on Twitter: “I can confirm No budget deal yet. And I should know.”
I can confirm No budget deal yet. And I should know. https://t.co/B3hYK4kGii— Nancy McFadden (@NancyEMcFadden) June 8, 2017
Senators, meanwhile, hurriedly returned to session following Ting’s comments, with some canceling scheduled flights back to their districts. They took a procedural vote accepting any committee amendments, which would keep the Senate to a timeline of having the budget bill in print for at least 72 hours if the Legislature’s budget-writing committee meets later today and finalizes an agreement.
Next Thursday is the constitutional deadline for lawmakers to pass a spending plan for the year beginning July 1.
Ting said the tentative pact reflects the estimated revenue in the revised budget proposal Gov. Jerry Brown released May 11. It also would set aside more money to expand the state earned income tax credit to the self-employed, something that some advocates for the poor have called for.
The Brown administration had stated its opposition to the self-employment expansion during the conference committee’s Saturday session.
Similarly, Brown’s revised budget included the elimination of the Middle Class Scholarship Act, a program that emerged several years ago and championed by then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez. “We saved it,” Ting told reporters.
The deal also includes allocating $1.3 billion generated by last November’s Proposition 56 that increased tobacco taxes. Some of the money would go to higher rates for doctors and dentists, Ting said, adding that the details remain to be worked out. Brown’s proposal allocates all of the money to Medi-Cal’s overall costs, angering medical and dental professionals who said voters meant for the money to increase chronically low provider reimbursement rates.
“I think it was very important for all of us to agree to support the will of the voters,” he said.
