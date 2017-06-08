Democratic lawmakers and Jerry Brown have tentative budget deal, assemblyman says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists Pause 1:11 California senator argues for single-payer health care in California 0:48 Jerry Brown says Donald Trump's position on climate change is backfiring 1:18 Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:24 Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety 0:49 Rep. Maxine Waters cut off in the middle of her speech at the Democratic State Convention 1:47 Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: It's ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:01 California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults 0:42 Outgoing chair of California Democratic Party: F*%! Donald Trump 0:36 California's top prosecutor 'closer' to calling for Trump's impeachment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Gov. Jerry Brown on May 11, 2017 released his revised budget plan, noting that an economic downturn is coming.

