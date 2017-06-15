When can you drive with weed in your car? A consumer guide to California marijuana laws

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 ​Lawmaker demonstrates how to rescue a hot dog Pause 1:02 Firing Trump-Russia special counsel 'would be too reminiscent of Watergate' 1:19 Don Bachardy tells the story behind his Capitol portrait of Jerry Brown 1:28 Josh Newman vows to beat recall attempt: 'We are not giving this seat back' 1:23 Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists 1:11 California senator argues for single-payer health care in California 0:48 Jerry Brown says Donald Trump's position on climate change is backfiring 1:18 Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:24 Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety 0:49 Rep. Maxine Waters cut off in the middle of her speech at the Democratic State Convention Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges. Peter Hecht The Sacramento Bee

