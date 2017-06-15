Could you soon get a joint with your County Fair corn dog?

It’s budget day, in which lawmakers in both houses of the state Legislature will vote on a sweeping $183 billion spending plan to keep California running for another year.
A series of bills come along with the budget that spell out potential new laws related to everything from state recall petitions to Medi-Cal. One of the bills up for a vote Thursday seeks to reconcile the recreational marijuana law voters approved in November with previously passed medical marijuana legislation.
Tucked inside the language of the pot bill is a clause that would legalize weed festivals.
County fairs or district agricultural associations, which operate most fairgrounds throughout the state, would be able to apply for special permits to sell weed to visitors. But at least right, it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to enjoy a joint and a corn dog at any old local fair.
The bill lists a serious of requirements for applicants. Only people age 21 and over would be able to smoke, vape or ingest pot in a restricted area not visible from a public place. It also says that the sale or consumption of alcohol or tobacco is not allowed on the same premises.
Regulations are expected to further clarify the rules and define what “premises” mean after legislators vote on the bill. If they prohibit alcohol and marijuana sales from happening on the same property, it seems unlikely that the powers running local fairs would choose to sell weed over booze.
The language was originally written into the bill to correct an issue created by Proposition 64. The measure bans retailers from giving out free samples, which is how the Emerald Cup and other major cannabis festivals operated during marijuana prohibition.
TRAVEL: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson is wrapping up a three-day trip to Mexico to discuss ways the countries can collaborate to improve education. It’s Torlakson’s first trip south of the border on official business. Today he’s meeting with Mexican Secretary of Education Aurelio Nuño Mayer in Mexico City to talk about strategies to help students integrate into the Mexican education system if they are deported from the United States, follow their families back for seasonal work or move for other reasons. Other topics include opportunities for Mexico to aid California with training more bilingual education teachers under Proposition 58.
