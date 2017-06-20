See, hear lively audience at Tom McClintock town hall meeting in Jackson

Rep. Tom McClintock held a town hall meeting on June 19, 2017, in Jackson, California, and opposing sides brought their voices, views and signs to greet him. Some women even dressed as red-robed handmaids of the dystopian novel "The Handsmaid's Tale" in protest (as seen around the 30-second mark). The event was held at Argonaut High School Gym.
Fox & Goose patrons watch James Comey testify before Senate committee

At restaurants and bars around the nation, watch parties were held to see former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony on President Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Comey’s congressional appearance was viewed on television at several bars and restaurants in Sacramento, including a gathering at Fox & Goose Public House at 10th and R streets. Those who attended had to get up early to see the opening questions and answers. The proceedings began at 7 a.m. on the West Coast. Here are reactions from people, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Get caught up on the Comey-Trump saga

Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. On June 8, Comey testified in a Senate hearing.