See, hear lively audience at Tom McClintock town hall meeting in Jackson

At restaurants and bars around the nation, watch parties were held to see former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony on President Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Comey’s congressional appearance was viewed on television at several bars and restaurants in Sacramento, including a gathering at Fox & Goose Public House at 10th and R streets. Those who attended had to get up early to see the opening questions and answers. The proceedings began at 7 a.m. on the West Coast. Here are reactions from people, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.