A conservative lawmaker is running for California governor

Travis Allen, a conservative assemblyman from Orange County, said Thursday that he plans to enter next year’s contest for California governor.
Allen, who announced his intentions to his large social media following, could pair his uphill candidacy with his existing proposal to repeal the recently signed $52 billion vehicle tax and fee package designed to pay for the state’s aging roads and transportation projects.
“I’ve seen our taxes increase to be among the highest in the nation,” Allen said in his announcement, where he also bemoaned the rise in crime and general expansion of state government bureaucracy. “In California, we must get serious about cutting our taxes ... We must begin to truly get tough on crime,” he added.
Elected to the Legislature in 2012, the Huntington Beach Republican has been hinting at a bigger platform for months, repeatedly pillorying Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown to the likes of Fox News’ Bill O'Reilly and using frequent speeches in the Assembly to draw sharp contrasts with the state’s dominant political party.
He would join Republican businessman John Cox to run as an alternative to the race’s leading Democrats, including frontrunner Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Treasurer John Chiang and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin.
Early polls show that if GOP voters don’t coalesce behind a standard-bearer, they risk splitting the vote and allowing two Democrats to advance to the November 2018 runoff.
While Cox has seeded his campaign with $3 million of his own money, Allen’s campaign strategist pointed to his candidate’s statewide gas tax repeal effort as helping boost his recognition. Mike Johnson said Allen already has reserved a majority of paid slate cards as a strategy for reaching voters, and noted that he’s built the largest social media reach of any elected Republican in California.
The Allen-Cox skirmish could mirror the internecine fight between Republican gubernatorial candidates Tim Donnelly and Neel Kashkari three years ago. Kashkari, a favorite of the GOP’s establishment wing, squeaked past Donnelly in the primary but finished well behind Brown. Kashkari spent more than $7 million, with just $4 million coming from donors and the rest from his personal accounts.
