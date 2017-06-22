A conservative lawmaker is running for California governor

3:12 See, hear lively audience at Tom McClintock town hall meeting in Jackson Pause

0:56 Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'

0:54 California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.'

1:29 Budget bills 'rushed through in the dark of night,' GOP complains

0:50 ​Lawmaker demonstrates how to rescue a hot dog

1:02 Firing Trump-Russia special counsel 'would be too reminiscent of Watergate'

1:19 Don Bachardy tells the story behind his Capitol portrait of Jerry Brown

1:28 Josh Newman vows to beat recall attempt: 'We are not giving this seat back'

1:01 'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says