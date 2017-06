'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

Planned Parenthood and its supporters held a “Pink Out” on Wednesday night, June 21, 2017, to show their opposition to the new Republican health care bill. The rally at Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium, one of the 50 events held in 20 states, was aimed at drawing attention to the federal measure’s impact on Planned Parenthood funding. The bill, released Thursday, would defund Planned Parenthood for one year. The organization's opponents say it is the nation's largest abortion provider.