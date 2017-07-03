‘Rendon, Rendon, shame on you,’ universal health protesters shout

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s decision to shelve a bill that would have established a universal health care system in California has left him unpopular with the California Nurses Association and others who support the measure.
For the second time in a week on Monday, they came to the Capitol to express their displeasure, this time interrupting a regular Monday Assembly session.
Demonstrators unfurled banners from the public gallery of the Assembly chamber, trying to demand a vote on Senate Bill 562 before they were escorted out. Some protesters filled the hallways of the Capitol and threw informational fliers about the bill over the second-floor railing of the rotunda.
Another group staged a sit-in outside of Rendon’s office, chanting and singing: “Rendon, Rendon shame on you, action now on 562” to a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”
Rendon called the health care bill “woefully incomplete” when he tabled it June 23, hoping to protect members of his caucus from a difficult vote and to give legislators a chance to address “financing, delivery of care, cost controls or the realities of needed action by the Trump administration and voters to make SB 562 a genuine piece of legislation.”
On Monday, demonstrators at one point tried to drape their banners over the railing in the rotunda. They were stopped by California Highway Patrol.
“This is the fourth time,” one officer warned a protester.
