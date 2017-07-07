Dianne Feinstein says Republican health care bill is ‘immoral’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is in San Francisco today, where she’s holding a press conference to deliver a message on her home turf about her staunch opposition to Senate Republicans’ health care bill.
“At its most basic, the Republican health care bill guts Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for the richest five percent of Americans,” Feinstein said in a statement. “This is an immoral policy. The wealthiest country in the history of the world has an obligation to take care of its most vulnerable citizens.”
Under the GOP bill, the federal government would shift a large share of health care costs to states. In California, the cumulative increase from 2020 to 2027 would amount to $114.6 billion, according to a state analysis. It would institute a one-year freeze on federal payments for Planned Parenthood, severely restricting access to women’s health care and abortion services. Nationwide, the bill would strip 22 million Americans of health care coverage, according to a Congressional Budget Office report and cut spending on Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California, 35 percent by 2036.
Should the bill become law, “California will be faced with tens of billions of dollars in new costs that could necessitate difficult decisions to be made regarding the populations and benefits we choose to cover and how much we pay providers and plans for the services they provide,” Department of Health Care Services Director Jennifer Kent wrote in the analysis.
Supporters of the bill note that the CBO has found its huge tax cuts will reduce federal revenue by some $700 billion, but that savings from program cuts will still allow a federal deficit reduction of more than $300 billion over a decade.
Feinstein is expected to deliver comments at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital. She’s expected to focus on concerns over cuts to Medi-Cal.
“Ending Medicaid as we know it would break the bank in California by shifting an ever-increasing portion of health care costs from the federal government to the state,” she said in a statement. “We don’t know exactly how the state would deal with the added financial burden.”
WORTH REPEATING: “Is it a gut and amend...or do we rebuild something new?” –State Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, characterizing the looming decision on whether the state should replace the Capitol’s aging annex or renovate the existing building.
RAKING IN THE GREEN: Although it’s still federally prohibited and some banks remain hesitant to deal with pot money, many California officials are working to manage the green that marijuana product sales can rake in. State Treasurer John Chiang’s Cannabis Banking Working Group will hear several panel discussions on federal legislation about cannabis-related banking today at the Town and Country Hotel, 500 Hotel Circle North, in San Diego. The panels, part of a series of meetings that started in December, will feature speakers like Chuck Lowery, deputy mayor of Oceanside; U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Costa Mesa; John Hudak of the Brookings Institute; Julie Robinson of River City Bank; and Ali Fakhri, CEO of EventHi. The panels begin at 9 a.m. and are open to the public both live and via live video stream.
DEMOCRATIC FERVOR: High-profile Democrats and allies will assemble at the United University Church at the University of Southern California today to hold a “Resistance Summer” rally, the latest in a list of events meant to bolster down-ballot support for Democrats across the country. You can see Eric Bauman, chair of the California Democratic Party, and other hosts like Keith Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, speak about engaging and mobilizing voters at 5 p.m.
BOOK TALK IN BURLINGAME: U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., will speak at 1375 Burlingame Ave. about her new book, The Least Among Us: Waging the Battle for the Vulnerable, on Sunday. DeLauro will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Hillsborough. The talk begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
PATRIOTS RALLY: On the north lawn of the Capitol this Saturday, Unite America First and Save California will host a rally to support officers, military personnel and veterans, and to educate Sacramento residents on California issues like the implications of the sanctuary state bill, the gas tax bill, illegal immigration, censorship of the First Amendment, and domestic and foreign terrorism. Featured speakers include Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, American nationalist Kyle Chapman and boxer Tony “The Tiger” Lopez. The rally begins at noon.
