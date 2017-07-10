Where’s Jimmy Gomez?

More than a month after he won a special election to represent California 34th Congressional District, today is technically Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez’s last day serving in the Assembly.
The only Democrat to win a special election for Congress since President Donald Trump took office in January, Gomez, , D-Los Angeles, has been set to replace former Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., since June 6, after months of no representation for the district. Becerra left Congress in January to succeed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as California’s attorney general.
For almost five weeks, Gomez has delayed his Assembly resignation, waiting it out as long as possible to cast a key vote to extend the state’s cap and trade program, which requires polluting companies to buy allowances to release greenhouse gasses.
Because the legislation wasn’t in print by Friday – a required 72 hours before voting could commence Monday – Gomez won’t be able to contribute his vote, potentially hurting the legislation’s chances. For it to pass, Gov. Jerry Brown needs two-thirds support from both legislative chambers.
Democrats hold 55 of the 80 seats in the Assembly – one more than what’s needed for the cap-and-trade extension to pass – but Gomez might have been a necessary vote if lawmakers aren’t able to get all of the Democrats on board.
Of course, Brown could invoke part of Proposition 54 to bypass the 72-hour rule and get Gomez’s vote by declaring an emergency, but that’s not likely to happen.
A spokesperson from Gomez’s congressional office said Gomez is not expecting a vote on Monday and is preparing to be sworn in Tuesday in Washington.
Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
WORTH REPEATING: “She just got here.” – Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, reacting in The New York Times to buzz about her junior colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris, running for president in 2020.
IMMIGRATION POLICY: Assemblywoman Anna Caballero’s bill intended to combat fraud by immigration consultants is up for discussion Monday at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights’ office in Los Angeles. Scheduled to speak in support of the bill are Caballero, Rigoberto Reyes of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, Daniel Sharp of the Central American Resource Center and Luis Perez from CHIRLA. Opposition to the bill includes the National Notary Association, which said in a statement that it will actually hurt immigrant populations by eliminating access to “low-cost, non-legal services and forcing immigrants with limited resources to seek out less trustworthy options.” The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at 2533 W. Third St., in Suite 101.
CATCH MY DRIFT? One priority for several environmental advocacy groups in California is establishing environmental flow targets to protect aquatic communities, according to the Delta Stewardship Council, which was created to determine a more reliable water supply for California and to revitalize the Delta ecosystem. UC Davis Research Hydrologist Sarah Yarnell will speak on her own research on Monday, on the second floor of the Park Tower Building in Sacramento, 980 Ninth St., at noon. The event is the first in a series of three Delta Council seminars focused on flow targets and ecology.
MUST READ: California lawmakers want data on lobbyists’ race, sexual orientation
TO A PEACEFUL JULY: Traditionally, Sacramento’s Annual August Peace Event happens in August. But in its 31st year, Veterans for Peace organizers have decided to move the event up to this Sunday to better welcome the Golden Rule Peace Boat to Sacramento. The boat, which activists in 1958 tried to sail to the Marshall Islands in an effort to stop atmospheric bombing tests, has been docking at spots along the West Coast to promote a nuclear-free future.
CELEBRATE: The Bee wishes a happy birthday to U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, who turns 61 today. We’d also like to wish a happy belated birthday to the first Chinese-American woman elected to Congress, U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, who turned 64 on Friday.
Rennie Svirnovskiy, 916-321-1310, @RennieYS
Comments