‘Most important vote of your life’ coming on climate, Jerry Brown tells lawmakers

Gov. Jerry Brown, pressing for support of a climate package slated for votes next week, held up the state’s cap-and-trade system as the most efficient and elegant way to reduce emissions from greenhouse gases, warning legislators Thursday that the alternative would be significantly more burdensome and massively expensive.

“Don’t throw this thing out,” Brown said during a rare appearance at a legislative committee. “Don’t put us under the Air Resources Board for an intrusive command-and-control. Cap-and-trade is the way forward.”

“I’m not here about some cockamamie legacy that people talk about,” the 79-year-old Democrat added, his voice rising as he turned to the gallery in the Capitol’s largest committee room. “This isn’t for me. I’m going to be dead. It’s for you. And it’s damn real.”

Redirecting his testimony to state senators, Brown concluded: “This is the most important vote of your life.”

Brown and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled the long-awaited measures late Monday – Assembly Bill 398, by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and AB 617, a separate measure on air quality from Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens.

The package was met with some indifference and resistance from the right and left, including environmentalists and academics who suggest it does too much to make it palatable to industry. Senate leader Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, acknowledged that the deal was “not perfect.” “We believe this is the best bill ... given our (political) climate here today,” he said.

Under cap and trade, which established a statewide annual limit on carbon emissions, firms are required to purchase carbon emissions credits at auctions administered by the Air Resources Board or on the open market. Each permit allows polluters to expel a ton of carbon.

Brown, who met earlier with Assembly Democrats, has not given up on winning over Republicans to help reach the two-thirds threshold he needs, including some GOP lawmakers who want to further specify where the proceeds would go and send more money to agricultural interests and toward fire prevention and safety.

Despite endorsements from the California Chamber of Commerce and California Business Roundtable, tax cuts and other concessions in the bill meant to sweeten the deal, Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes said there remains no support in his caucus after months of negotiations.

“We are in sight of a bipartisan agreement to cut taxes, roll back regulations and government overreach, and reduce costs for ordinary Californians and businesses while doing our part to protect the environment for future generations,” Mayes said. “Unfortunately, this historic agreement remains elusive.”

Senate Republicans, in a letter to Brown signed by all but Sens. Anthony Cannella and Tom Berryhill, signaled they also can’t back the current version of bill.

“Given the magnitude of its effect on the price of food, fuel, electricity, manufactured goods, and numerous statewide businesses that are sensitive to price increases in the price of fuel and power,” the letter stated, “it is astounding that a bill of this import would be rushed through the Legislature so quickly without time for meaningful public discussion and debate.”

The cap-and-trade bill exempts electric power companies from paying the sales tax on equipment purchases, certain construction-related costs and other expenses. It also includes a suspension of the state’s fire prevention fee, a controversial charge on more than 800,000 property owners who live in rural areas.

Sen. Ted Gaines, R-El Dorado Hills, tried nearly a half dozen times to repeal, or lessen the impact of the fire fee. Still, Gaines told The Bee that its suspension until 2031 wasn’t enough to earn his vote.

“I think the issues should be dealt with separately,” Gaines said, citing concerns about the possibility of rising gas prices.

“Business is trying to negotiate the best deal they can,” he added, “but it shouldn’t be on the backs of the poor and middle class in California.”