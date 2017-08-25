No California bail reform this year, governor announces

More Videos

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality 2:15

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality

Pause
Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley 1:03

Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert 0:58

Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?' 0:47

Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:59

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston 3:28

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands 2:53

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands

  • Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Poor people don't break the law'

    Following a hearing Tuesday April 18, 2017 for a bill to overhaul California's bail system, Dog the Bounty Hunter argued that supporters are wrong to say money bail harms poor people.

Following a hearing Tuesday April 18, 2017 for a bill to overhaul California's bail system, Dog the Bounty Hunter argued that supporters are wrong to say money bail harms poor people. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com
Following a hearing Tuesday April 18, 2017 for a bill to overhaul California's bail system, Dog the Bounty Hunter argued that supporters are wrong to say money bail harms poor people. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

No California bail reform this year, governor announces

By Taryn Luna

tluna@sacbee.com

August 25, 2017 11:03 AM

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that a California Senate bill to overhaul the bail system will be held this year as negotiations continue with lawmakers and court officials.

Brown, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, state Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Los Angeles, and Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, intend to continue to work on Senate Bill 10 through the fall and revisit it early next year, the Governor’s Office said in a statement.

“I believe that inequities exist in California’s bail system and I look forward to working this fall on ways to reform the system in a cost-effective and fair manner, considering public safety as well as the rights of the accused,” Brown said.

SB 10 would have largely eliminated the use of money bail by having courts rely instead on assessments of an offender’s flight risk and danger to public safety. If deemed necessary, bail would be set based on their ability to pay.

Proponents argued that only releasing defendants who can post the allotted bail discriminates against the poor.

“The truth is today, under the cash bail system, if you can write a check, public safety doesn’t matter,” Hertzberg said. He added that Friday’s announcement gives him more time to investigate the failures of the bail market in California.

Bail agents, law enforcement and others contend that posting bail is imperative to ensuring that defendants show up in court.

The Judicial Council, chaired by Cantil-Sakauye, sent a letter in June agreeing with the goals of the bill, yet said the measure did not strike a reasonable balance over concern for public safety and the administration of justice.

“During my state of the judiciary address last year, I suggested that the current bail system may not effectively serve its intended purpose of protecting public safety and ensuring court appearance without disproportionately impacting low-income Californians,” Cantil-Sakauye said in a statement Friday.

She had appointed a work group to study current pretrial detention practices and provide recommendations for potential improvements, she said.

“I look forward to sharing these recommendations with the governor and Legislature as we work together to improve our bail system,” she said.

The Senate passed the bill in May, but a twin version of the measure introduced by Bonta died in the Assembly the next day.

Bail reform drew an unusual mix of celebrity advocacy this year.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, the star of reality shows about apprehending people who post bail and take off, testified against the Assembly bill in a committee hearing in April. The governor’s announcement came one week after the actor, rapper and activist Common performed a free concert on Capitol Mall to urge passage of SB 10 and a pair of juvenile justice measures.

The day before the concert, Dog’s co-star and wife, Beth Chapman, argued against SB 10 in an open letter to Common.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality 2:15

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality

Pause
Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley 1:03

Milo Yiannopoulos is headed back to UC Berkeley

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert 0:58

Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Trump rallies base in Arizona 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona

Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?' 0:47

Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:59

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston 3:28

Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands 2:53

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands

  • Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert

    Thousands jam into the Capitol Mall to hear music and a call for justice at the Imagine Justice Concert, where rapper Common performed on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 in Sacramento.

Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert

Thousands jam into the Capitol Mall to hear music and a call for justice at the Imagine Justice Concert, where rapper Common performed on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 in Sacramento.

Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Chad Mayes and Brian Dahle discuss leadership change

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert