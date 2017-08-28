Hillary Clinton coming to UC Davis

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will take the stage at UC Davis’ Mondavi Center Oct. 9 as part of a nationwide book tour in the U.S. and Canada.
Clinton’s appearance at the Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall is the only confirmed California stop so far on the “Hillary Clinton Live” tour announced Monday. Other stops include Washington, D.C., New York, Portland, Ore. and Quebec. Tickets for the Davis event and some others are not yet available, according to the website.
Clinton’s upcoming book, “What Happened,” goes on sale Sept. 12 and details her upset loss to Republican Donald Trump last fall. In an excerpt released last week, Clinton said her “skin crawled” as Trump stood close behind her during a St. Louis debate last October.
Clinton last publicly appeared in the Sacramento region in early June 2016, when she held a rally at Sacramento City College in the closing days of her primary race against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2
Comments