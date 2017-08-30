Ads target ‘sanctuary state’ bill as it nears the finish line

Imagine if Gov. Jerry Brown had a son who was killed by an immigrant who entered the country illegally and sanctuary policies shielded him from federal law. That’s what Don Rosenberg is asking Californians to consider in a new ad opposing Senate Bill 54 airing in Sacramento this week.
“California should be a sanctuary, for Californians,” Rosenberg says in the 30-second spot running during morning and evening news programs.
Rosenberg, 64, became an outspoken opponent of undocumented immigration after his 25-year-old son was killed in San Francisco in 2010. Drew Rosenberg was hit on his motorcycle by an unlicensed driver who had been granted temporary immigration status to remain in the country. Police pulled the man over months earlier for driving without a license, Rosenberg said, but his charges were dropped. A friend helped him get his car out of the impound lot and back on the road. Rosenberg said San Francisco, prompted by a desire to help undocumented immigrants, had just introduced a new policy to not cite unlicensed drivers.
He believes undocumented immigrants and the politicians who enable them to live in California are to blame for his son’s death. He says the driver originally entered the country illegally, which inspired him to advocate against sanctuary policies and undocumented immigration.
“Every person who was here illegally, even if they weren’t driving, contributed to the city of San Francisco saying we have to change this policy,” Rosenberg said. “The fact is he shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been protected by the city of San Francisco.”
Californians for Population Stabilization, which argues that rapid immigration growth has strained California, paid for the ads. One version asks what Brown would do if he were in Rosenberg’s position. The other urges President Donald Trump to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities.
SB 54 must clear the Assembly before it reaches the governor’s desk. A press released issued by Californians for Population Stabilization lists five Assembly Democrats who they say are undecided on the measure.
It’s a hot button issue at the Capitol. A group of clergy staged a sit-in at the governor’s office Tuesday to urge Brown to support SB 54 without any further amendments.
WORTH REPEATING: “Not only are the soccer moms high now, but some of them are taking mushrooms.”
– Kevin Saunders, proponent of a long-shot initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in California
TO THE BALLOT: Assembly Republicans intend to introduce a constitutional amendment to require local tax increases to receive approval from two-thirds of voters. The measure is in response to a California Supreme Court’s decision that some say could limit the two-thirds requirement for cities and counties to pass tax increases. A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in room 125 of the Capitol.
HOUSING CRISIS: Lawmakers who are rounding up votes for a package of bills to address affordable housing are receiving help from the mayors of California’s 11 biggest cities. Mayors Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Ed Lee of San Francisco, Kevin Faulconer of San Diego, Darrell Steinberg of Sacramento and others are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. today on the west steps of the Capitol to urge support for the bills.
MUST READ: California Democrats’ get a six-figure remodel for their communication office.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments