Jerry Brown headed to Russia

Jerry Brown is sending himself to Siberia.
Well, almost.
On Sunday, California’s globetrotting governor will leave for a six-day trip to Vladivostok, Russia, home to the Eastern Economic Forum. There, he plans to push climate change to the forefront of the conversation with regional and world leaders. Brown said he views the forum as an occasion to promote investment and strengthen the state’s commitment to decarbonizing the economy.
The Governor’s Office did not indicate whether Brown will have an audience with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is listed on the program as giving remarks on the afternoon of Sept. 7, along with Korean President Moon Jae-in, Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan and Khaltmaa Battulga, the president of Mongolia.
“Every government and every business is responsible for making this radical turn and from Victorville to Vladivostok, California will continue to lead the charge,” Brown said in a statement Thursday.
On the way, Brown is scheduled to stop in Nome, Alaska, where he’ll meet with climate researchers and scientists and is expected to huddle with indigenous people.
The Democratic governor’s excursion was announced on short notice, just a few days before his departure. It comes two months before a planned appearance at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, presided over by the Prime Minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama, who earlier this summer named Brown the special advisor for states and regions to the upcoming event.
Brown also plans later this month to travel to New York for events connected to Climate Week NYC, and Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Brown, who led an extension of the state’s cap-and-trade auction system, has drawn global interest in the subject just as President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords. In June, he went to China and met with President Xi Jinping, along with the country’s special envoy on climate change, signing agreements with the national government through the Ministry of Science and Technology in Beijing, and with the leaders of Sichuan and Jiangsu.
In Vladivostok, a port city near China and North Korea in Russia’s Far East area, Brown will give opening remarks to the economic forum and participate on a panel titled “The Russia–China–Japan–US Quadrangle: Are There Opportunities for Cooperation?” Among his goals is to inject climate change into the discussions.
While there, Brown also will speak on climate change at the Far Eastern Federal University and at the sixth Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference on Cooperation in Higher Education, which is being held in Vladivostok, his office said.
The California State Protocol Foundation, a nonprofit group of private donors used by Brown and his predecessor, is expected to cover costs for him, First Lady Anne Gust Brown and three other staff members.
Brown expects to return to California on Sept 8.
