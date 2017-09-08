Union-backed dialysis clinic bill shelved by California lawmaker

A California bill to require more oversight of dialysis centers has been sidelined for the year in the state Legislature.
Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, introduced Senate Bill 349 earlier this year at the behest of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Worker West. The bill faced heavy opposition from corporations that operate for-profit dialysis centers in California and other parts of the country.
The measure would have required dialysis centers to provide one nurse for every eight patients and one technician for every three patients, among other new standards.
Lara said he decided to table the measure until next year to give the Department of Public Health time to create a waiver process for rural clinics and to issue regulations on transition times between patients for patients.
“To give this process time to develop, I will not seek a vote in the Assembly before the end of session and will bring SB 349 up for consideration when the Legislature reconvenes (in 2018) after we have conducted stakeholder meetings,” Lara said. “I will invite industry, workers’ groups, patient groups, advocates and the administration to work together in the coming months to find common ground that protects patient safety and increases oversight.”
The bill passed the state Senate with a 24-15 vote in late August and cleared two Assembly committees. The measure was expected to encounter a more difficult battle on the Assembly floor.
DaVita, one of the nation’s largest dialysis center companies, dished out $86,350 in campaign contributions to members of the California Assembly in May and June. Fresenius Medical Care, another major dialysis company, gave $58,600 to assemblymembers in the same period.
The bill marked a play by the union as it seeks to add more dialysis workers to its ranks. SEIU alleges that DaVita has retaliated against dozens of workers for their advocacy in support of the bill.
The effort to rein in dialysis centers, which treat more than 60,000 Californians a year, continues through a pair of ballot initiatives the union filed last month to similarly increases oversight.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
